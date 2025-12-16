Uddhav Sena faces another ‘Split’ bid in the next ten days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Political circles are abuzz with speculation that the BJP and the Shinde Sena have devised a plan to engineer another split in the Uddhav Sena by targeting the remaining office-bearers and former corporators over the next ten days.

With the municipal corporation elections approaching, the focus is reportedly not on inducting candidates for tickets but on leaders who are currently working as election strategists for the Uddhav Sena. According to discussions, the BJP is attempting to woo some of them, while others are being approached by the Shinde Sena. It is said that both parties have begun contacting Uddhav Sena city chief Raju Vaidya. Although there is a rush of aspirants seeking tickets in the Uddhav Sena, party sources claim that the list lacks strong, winnable candidates capable of challenging the Mahayuti in the civic body. Continued defections have further weakened the party, forcing it to consider fielding candidates in several wards against its wishes. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, some former corporators of the Uddhav Sena joined the Shinde Sena.

What is happening within the Uddhav Sena?

City chief Vaidya is reportedly struggling to bring former leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve and former MP Chandrakant Khaire together. Candidates suggested by Danve are unacceptable to Khaire, and vice versa. Moreover, candidates proposed by Vaidya are reportedly unacceptable to both, leading to claims that Vaidya has little authority. There is also talk that Khaire wants to field his son and nephew, while Danve is keen to give a ticket to his brother. Amid this infighting, rumours have intensified about Mahayuti leaders reaching out to Vaidya.

‘I will remain with the Uddhav Sena’

“We will face the election with strength. It is true that Mahayuti leaders have contacted me, but I will honestly remain with the Uddhav Sena and will not go anywhere,” said Raju Vaidya, city chief.