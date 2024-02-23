Uddhav Thackeray visits Ambadas Danve to offer condolences

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the residence of opposition leader in the legislative council Ambadas Danve on Friday to offer condolences following the death of his father.

Eknathrao Anandrao Danve passed away due to illness on February 16. Thackeray, who was returning to Mumbai after a tour of Vidarbha, made a stop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to visit the Danve family.

Thackeray paid his respects to Eknathrao Danve and offered words of comfort to Danve's mother, Sagunabai. He expressed his solidarity with the family, stating, "I am with you in this moment of grief, and I share the feeling of losing a family member."

He also extended his condolences to Ambadas Danve, his wife Anuradha, their brothers Devidas, Rajendra, and Balasaheb, and their son Dharmaraj. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accompanied Thackeray during the visit. Milind Narvekar, Varun Sardesai, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, and city chief Balasaheb Thorat were also present.