Uddhav’s Sena activists celebrate

Aurangabad:

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shivsena leader MP Sanjay Raut was granted bail by the sessions court on Wednesday. The Sena leaders and activists in the city celebrated the occasion by bursting fire crackers and distributing sweets at Gulmandi. Former MP Chandrakant Khaire, district chief Kishachand Tanwani, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, coordinator Gopal Kulkarni, tehsil chief Raghunath Gharmode and other activists were present.