UEWA organises blood donation camp

Aurangabad, Feb 3: Mukund Electrical Pvt. Ltd., Ujala Electrical Works Association (UEWA) and RR Kabel Ltd jointly organized a blood donation camp to mark the Republic Day. There has been a shortage of blood for the last two years due to declining blood donation in the Corona period. In view of this situation, the camp was organized. The response was overwhelming.

Divisional Manager, RR Kabel Sunil Wagh was present. Lions Blood Centre collected blood. UEWA president Kishore Raikwar felicitated the employees of Blood Bank. Umesh Dhatrak, Polachand Rajput, Amrish Jalnawala, Amit Jalnawala, Vivek Joshi and Rishikesh Suradkar were present. All office-bearers of UEWA contributed to make this event a success