UG exams begin today; holidays on election days

Aurangabad: The winter session examinations of various undergraduate courses will commence on November 22 within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of the university Dr Ganesh Manza said that nearly 3.12 lakh students of UG courses of all semesters (except the first semester) would take examinations at 240 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts on Tuesday. He said that all the preparations for the examinations were completed under the guidance of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. Bamu also organised a mock drill of question paper downloading to avoid any errors during the examination period.

Box

Highest number of candidates in humanities

The highest number of candidates will for the UG course are from the faculty of humanities and social sciences (1.48 lakh) followed by Science and Technology (1.19 lakh) and Commerce and Management Science (43,269).

Box

Holidays for papers on Election days

The university will conduct Senate elections in the current week and the second of December. So, no paper will be held on November 25 and 26 and on December 9 and 10. Dr Manza appealed to the students to take note of it.

Box

District-wise number of centre, vigilance squads

There are 240 centres in the four districts of the division. The university set up a 32 vigilance squads to put check on malpractice during the examinations. The district-wise number of UG centres and squads are as follows; Aurangabad (99 centres---11 centres), Jalna (53----six), Beed (62---ten) and Osmanabad (30---five).

Box

Other courses exams next month

The examinations of the first semester of all the traditional courses, professional UG and postgraduate courses will be conducted in December.