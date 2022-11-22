UG exams commenced on smooth note

Aurangabad :

The examinations of various undergraduate courses including B A, B Sc and B Com, began within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that 3.12 lakh students of all the semesters (excluding the first semester) are taking the winter-session UG examinations at 244 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts from Tuesday.

He said that the highest number of students at 1.48 lakh are from Humanities and Social Sciences faculty followed by Science and Technology (1.19 lakh) and Commerce and Management Sciences (43,369).

The largest number of centres are in Aurangabad (99) followed by Beed (62), Jalna (53) and Osmanabad (30). He said that 201 centres out of the total are in rural areas while the remaining are in the cities. A total of 32 flying squads were set up to put a check on malpractice during the examination.

Exam being held on smooth note

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the examinations commenced on a smooth note in all 244 centres of the four districts today. “The morning session paper was held from 10 am to 1 pm while the second session was between 2 pm and 5 pm,” he said. VC Dr Yeole urged students to take the examination in a copy-free and peaceful manner.