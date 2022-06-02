UG exams witness uproar on 2nd day

Aurangabad, June 2:

The undergraduate (UG) courses examinations being conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University witnessed an uproar at one of the centres in the city on Thursday, over a sudden rise in examinees' strength at the eleventh hour.

The March/April 2022 sessions examinations of UG courses including B A, B Com and B Sc commenced on Wednesday. Bamu conducted online examinations during the last two years because of Covid outbreak.

With the decline in Covid second wave, the university decided to go for offline mode for the annual session of the current academic year. Nearly 2 lakh students have applied for the examinations in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts which fall within Bamu’s jurisdiction.

More than 37,000 students took the first paper at 225 centres in offline mode on Wednesday.

One of the undergraduate examination centres of the city witnessed uproar over rising in examinees' strength at the eleventh hour.

Three students were seen sitting on every single bench in Vijendra Kabra Social Work College centre on Thursday, the second day of the examinations.

According to sources, Vijendra Kabra Social Work College centre was allotted 500 students for the examinations while 700 candidates with hall tickets thronged the centre for the morning session examinations.

College principal Dr Satish Surana allowed only those students whose name list was received from the university while the remaining examinees were standing outside the centre. The paper which was to begin at 9

am, was delayed.

On this, director of the Board of Examinations Dr Ganesh Manza said that the updated list of the candidates was sent to the centre in advance. “The students who got the question paper late were allotted extra time,” he added.

Students faced difficulties in hall ticket downloading

The repeaters appeared for their first paper of the session on Wednesday while freshers took their first paper today. Additional students were allotted to some other centres also. Students from some centres said that their centres were changed at the eleventh hour today as the allotted colleges had an insufficient sitting arrangement. “We were shocked to see a change of centre on our first paper today,” they said. Students from a few centres also complained of facing difficulties in downloading hall tickets online.

Committee to take decision

BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that a probe would be conducted into the matter.

“The matter will be placed before the committee of Board of Deans led by the vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. The panel will take a decision about the students and their examinations,” he added.