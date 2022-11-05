UG, PG Architecture courses admissions date extended

Aurangabad: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Friday extended the admission date to the first year of undergraduate and postgraduate architecture courses up to November 30.

The admission process for B Arch and M Arch started on September 30 for the academic year 2022-23. After registration, the process of options form filling for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round-I began on Saturday.

However, the Council of Architecture (CA) which regulates architectural education across the country received requests from various institutes and admission authorities to extend the last date of admission to the first year of full-time five-year B Arch and two-year M Arch degree courses due to delay in admission process because of several factors.

The CA extended the last date of admissions up to November 30 for both B Arch and M Arch courses. The classes for architecture courses will commence on December first. The Council appealed to all admission authorities and universities to take note of the date extension.

The SCETC is likely to revise the schedule of the three CAP rounds taking into consideration the date extension. If seats remain vacant after the third round, the colleges will complete the admission activity in the prescribed manner.

The colleges will have to display vacant seats through newspaper advertisements and on their portals and prepare a merit list of candidates. The admission process would be completed between December 1 and 7. The cut-off date for all types of admissions is 5 pm on December 7.