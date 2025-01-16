UGC Regulations-2025 Draft: Academicians & experts term it as encroaching States' right

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The academicians and experts from the city feel that the new draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations-2025 is an encroachment on the rights of the State in the selection of universities vice chancellors and appointment and promotion of teachers.

It may be noted that Education is a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution. This means that the Centre and the States share responsibility. Currently, the Higher Education Department forms a Search Committee to select VCs in the State. The panel which has academic experts in higher positions recommends the names of three candidates to the Governor who selects on of them.

If the draft is approved, there will be significant changes in the appointment, promotion of teachers and appointment of vice-chancellors of the universities. In the new draft, the Governor will have all control over the formation of selection of VC. The Governor will appoint the VC from shortlisted candidates. Even in the appointment of teachers, there will be direct interference of the administration. Also, there will be retired subject experts for the promotion of teachers. Currently, the university forms a panel which has representatives from VC, in-service subject experts and representatives of the higher education department.

Academic excellence cannot be achieved due to interference

Dr Vijay Pandhairpande (ex-VC within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy) said that the selection of VC should be done by academic experts in high positions through a transparent process only.

“There should not be any government or political interference. It must be done well in advance so that the chair doesn't remain vacant to be occupied by govt IAS officers for a long period. In fact, the University Act must be revamped to get rid of elected representatives in Univ bodies. At present, there is too much political influence in campus decision-making bodies. Even process of Governors nominee should also be stopped as this is guided by party politics, caste politics,” he said. Dr Pandharipande said unless our universities are free from political influence, we can't think of academic excellence, world ranking, or global competence.

Retd experts in selection to open doors for high corruption

Dr Vikram Khilare (Senate member, Bamu) said that the appointment of the VC is an attack on the federal State, appointing retired external experts and further approval from the governing body would create high difficulties and open the doors for high corruption in college teacher's promotion under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). He said that completion of four criteria amongst nine criteria is purposefully barring the CAS and also decapping of contract appointments invites privatization in HE.

Need to pay attention to recruitment for vacant posts

Dr Sandeep Pathrikar, president of Maharashtra Navpradhyapak Sanghatna said that UGC needs to focus on teacher recruitment and student safety instead of constantly changing rules which causes losses to the qualified holders and students.

“There are more than 11,000 vacant posts of teachers in the state and over 9,000 vacancies for non-teaching staff, which need to be filled regularly. The number of teachers retiring every year is high,” he said.

Dr Pathrikar said care should be taken that the university does not become a haven for politics through the VC selection process. “The 10 years of experience in the post of Principal will give impetus to the development of the college and benefit the students. Therefore, we welcome the rules for the post of Principal as correct and revolutionary,” he added.