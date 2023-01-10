Unable to handle stress of studies student jumps before train

Preparing for CA exam: Another youth also commits suicide

Aurangabad: A student who was preparing for CA exam committed suicide by jumping in front of a train due to the stress of studies. The incident came to light in the cantonment area on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Bhagwan Bhawar (24, Balajinagar). Another unidentified youth jumped in front of the train in Mukundwadi. A case was registered in the Chawani and Mukundwadi police station.

According to the Chawani police, Sachin was studying B.Com in a college. He was preparing for CA for the past few years. As the CA syllabus was difficult, he could not bear the stress. Meanwhile, he went out of the house on Monday night and then went straight under the cantonment railway flyover on the Aurangabad-Nagar road and committed suicide by jumping in front of the moving train.

The police brought the body to the government medical college in two mobile van. Sachin has written a suicide note before committing suicide. In it, he said that he committed suicide due to the stress of studies. PSI Varsha Munde is further investigating the case. In another incident, a 35-year-old youth committed suicide by jumping in front of the train near Zenda Chowk in Mukundwadi around 7 pm on Monday. Inspector Vitthal Sase informed that the body has not been identified.