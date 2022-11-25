Unclaimed bags creates terror in Ulkanagari

Aurangabad: Sensation prevailed on the office of the police commissionerate after the Police Control Room received a phone call alerting about the lying of unclaimed bags in Ulkanagari. The commissionerate immediately pressed Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to resolve the issue. However, the police administration heaved a sigh of relief when the bags were found containing waste and old clothes, one rusting knife and one chopper. Meanwhile, Jawaharnagar police have registered the incident.

It so happened that Jawaharnagar police station received a phone call from an unidentified person on 112 number saying that three unclaimed bags are lying in one lane near Wardhaman Residency. The police van reached the spot and alerted the Police Control Room on Friday at 4.53 pm. The PCR then pressed the bomb squad comprising police inspector Sushil Jumde, Mahadev Shirsaath and Gopala Purbhe along with she-dog Gauri and its handler Ashok Thorat reached the spot. The Jawaharnagar police station PSI Santosh Raut and his team also reached the spot. The bomb squad will all due care and checking manage to open the bags. The she-dog was also pressed for sniffing. However, all of them were surprised to see the old stuff in these bags. The Jawaharnagar police station seized the material.

Bags thrown at isolated place

Later on, under the guidance of PI Santosh Patil, PSI Santosh Raut’s team surveyed the CCTV cameras and succeeded in finding out one woman and one girl who kept these bags. They were brought to the police station. The duo informed the police that the garbage vehicle does not take the old clothes and rusted items. Hence they filled them in bags and threw them away at an isolated place so that nobody could see them. The cops recorded their statements and let them go.