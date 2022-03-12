Unclaimed body found in Gangapur sub-district hospital

Aurangabad, March 12:

An unclaimed body of a man was found in the premises of Gangapur sub-district hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The nearby residents noticed a man lying on the premises. They tried to wake him but he gave no response. They informed the police and the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

It was informed that the man was left in the hospital premises in a vehicle and he was alive at that time. However, no official information was received in this regard. The postmortem will be conducted on Sunday, the sources said.