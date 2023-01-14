Uncle rapes niece; father commits suicide

A man committed suicide by hanging himself due to unbearable defamation in society after his brother raped his daughter. The incident occurred in Savargaon in Kannad tehsil. A case has been registered against three persons at Pishor police station on Friday night.

A 28-year-old man raped his 17-year-old niece in 2020. People in the village came to know about it and used to tease her father frequently. Fed up with unbearable defamation in society, he committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree on his farm on Friday afternoon.

The girl was afraid after the death of her father and lodged a complaint against her uncle at Pishor police station. The police registered a case against three accused including a woman. Two men accused have been arrested. API Komal Shinde, PSI Satish Bade, and constable Kiran Gande are further investigating the case.