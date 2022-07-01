Uncles, cousins clash over land dispute

Aurangabad, July 1:

Uncles and cousins violently clash with each other with rods and swords over a farm land dispute in Ovhar Shivar on June 29 evening. Two persons were seriously injured and have been admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered against four persons of each group based on cross complaints with Harsul police station.

Police said, Satish Damodar Salunke (32, Ovhargaon)and Ramesh Murlidhar Salunke are cousins. They had a dispute about the border of their farms and they frequently quarrel with each other.

On June 29, they had a quarrel and Ganesh Murlidhar Salunke, Suresh Murlidhar Salunke, Ramesh Murlidhar Salunke, Murlidhar Pandurang Salunke, Satish Damodar Salunke, Damodar Salunke, Kailas Salunke violently clashed with each other with rods and swords. Two persons were seriously injured and were rushed to the hospital immediately. Satish and Ramesh lodged complaint against each other. The police are further investigating the case.