Unemployed girl exploited for two long years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Jinsi police have registered an offence against a social worker on the charge of exploiting an educated unemployed girl for the past two years. The name of the accused is Syed Javed Syed Zafar (33, Lane Number 3, Rahimnagar near Altamash Colony).

Jinsi police said the victim is unemployed. She got introduced to the accused who lured her saying that he will get her a job at one school. In the meantime, the victim went to one school in Rahemaniya Colony for an interview in June 2021. When she was stepping out of the school after finishing her interview, the accused reached there. He offered her vada pav to eat and also offered water for drinking. The girl was unaware that it was laced with sedatives. After some time, the girl complained of giddiness. As a result, the youth under the pretext of dropping her off safely at the autorickshaw stand made the girl sit on his motorcycle and straightaway took her to his home. The girl fell unconscious on reaching his house. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused removed her clothes and prepared her nude video through his cell phone. When she regained consciousness the accused threatened her of sending the nude video to her relatives. Since then Javed was calling the girl at his house to fulfil his carnal desires. The girl in fear of getting her name maligned was left with no choice but to obey his orders. This continued till April 25. When things became intolerable, the girl approached the Jinsi police station and lodged a complaint against him. The police arrested the accused Javed after registering the case against him. Under the guidance of police inspector Ashok Bhandare, PSI Meera Chavan is investigating the case. Meanwhile, when produced, the court awarded three days of police custody remand (PCR) to Javed.

Acting as a social worker

The accused Javed was moving into society as a social worker. He would contact organisations and rich donors and strive to get benefits for the poor and needy persons, said the police.