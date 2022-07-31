Unending wait for the defense cluster, corridor

Aurangabad industrial area requires large scale investment

Aurangabad, July 28:

The announcements made for setting up of the defense cluster in Aurangabad and defense corridor between Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur have not been fulfilled even after seven years due to the apathy of the Central and the State governments.

The industrial areas in Aurangabad are known for the pharma and automobile industries. Various companies here are suppliers of defense sector industries in the country and abroad. A defense cluster can be well developed here. The Central government insists that the materials required for the defense force should be manufactured in India and purchased from Indian companies. For this, a special committee is trying to ensure that the maximum number of startups related to the defense sector get an opportunity to develop and produce cutting edge defense equipment.

Accordingly, the then union minister Suresh Prabhu announced the establishment of a defense cluster in Aurangabad. The then Chief Minister and current Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, also announced the establishment of a defense cluster in Aurangabad. Former industries minister Subhash Desai also spoke about the defense cluster many times. But in the last seven years, the defense cluster issue is only being discussed. Entrepreneurs are asking when these discussions and announcements will be implemented.

Defense corridor also delayed

Union road development minister Nitin Gadkari had announced the construction of Nashik-Aurangabad-Nagpur defense corridor. But this announcement never gained any pace. If a defense cluster like the auto cluster is established here, it will be of great benefit to the industries. Entrepreneurs express the opinion that the State government should continuously follow up with the Centre for these clusters.