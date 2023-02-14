Unidentified thieves broke open cloth shop in Shajapur

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Unidentified thieves broke open a cloth store in Shajapur and fled away with valuables worth Rs 4 lakh. The incident came to light on Tuesday (February 14) morning. The thieves while stealing in the shop also changed the direction of CCTV cameras to hide their identity and also disappeared with the DVR kept in the shop.

It may be noted that Sangita Arvind Yadav (Sai Sanket Park, Beed Bypass) owns a cloth shop at Krantinagar in the Shajapur area. The shop was open as usual on Monday in morning. Later on, she closed the establishment at 4 pm as she had to attend a function at her relatives' house in Cidco Mahanagar. After closing the shop, she went with her husband Arvind Yadav. The shop was not reopened as the function got concluded late in the evening. The couple, on Tuesday, came to open the shop at 10 am. After opening the shutter of the shop, they were shocked to see expensive Paithani sarees, dress materials and other important cloth materials were missing. Many clothes were lying scattered on the floor. During the search, the couple found that the door and the window on the rear side were open. The clothes worth Rs 4 lakh were reported missing from the shelves of the shop. Sangeeta could not resist her tears and started crying.

Acting upon the information, police inspector Sandeep Gurme and his team inspected the spot. The sniffer dog was pressed to trace the route of thieves and fingerprint experts were also pressed to find a lead in the case.

The thieves did not damage the lock of the shutter from the front side. They used a wooden ladder and entered the shop by breaking the window, which was at a height of 15-20 feet. Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence in this regard.