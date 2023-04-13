Unidentified woman found brutally murdered

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An unidentified woman was found brutally murdered by hitting with hard object on heat near Deolali bridge on New Beed By-pass road in the jurisdiction of Chikalthana police station on Wednesday evening. The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took the body to Government Medical College and Hospital. The woman has not yet been identified and it has been a challenge before the police to trace her identity. A name ‘Mangala’ has been tatooed on her hand, said PI Ravindra Khandekar.

Police received the information on a phone call that a woman is lying in pool of blood near Deolali bridge. PI Khandekar API Sudam Shirsat, PSI Balaji Dhagare, Yogesh Khatane and others rushed to the spot.

The woman has name ‘Mangala’ tatooed on her hand and she is around 35 to 40 years of age. The dog squad was called but it did not help much.

The woman was murdered by heating with a hard object on her head and later her body was dumped near the bridge, the police opined.