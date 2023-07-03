Uninterrupted power supply to industries in private guts

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the persuasion of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), the industries in the private guts in Karodi, Wadgaon and Sajapur in Waluj industrial area will receive an uninterrupted power supply. The power supply to these guts was given from the feeder at Cantonment in a function organised in the presence of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) managing director Dr Mangesh Gondawale on Monday.

Earlier, the industries in Karodi, Sajapur, and Wadgaon were getting electricity from the rural area feeders. Hence, the industries faced frequent power failures. These industries suffered severe losses. MASSIA had constantly persuaded this issue with MSEDCL. Now, these industries were given power supply from the 33 KV feeder at Cantonment.

Chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele, superintending engineer Praveen Daroli, and MASSIA president Anil Patil were present. Vice president Arjun Gaikwad, secretary Kamlakar Patil, publicity chief Abdul Shaikh, members - Rahul Mogale, Sharad Chopde, Dushyant Athawale and others have welcomed the decision.