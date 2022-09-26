Union minister Choubey appeals to make recordable tree plantation

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The union Minister of State for Environment, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, today instructed the officials of the Department of Forest (DoF) to attract the participation of the public and social

organisations to increase the forest cover in the region and set a record for tree plantation.

“There are 72,000 hectares of land with the DoF, out of which, the office had set a target of bringing an area of 7,000 hectares under forest cover, through tree plantation, every year. It would take more than a decade if the work goes on with this schedule and speed. The forest range could increase through a movement inviting the participation of people and social organisations in fulfilling the task,” opined Choubey.

As reported earlier, a worldwide record was made by planting 1.18 lakh tree saplings on August 15 as a part of the Amrut Mahotsav (75 years to India’s Independence). Hence he was here to present an appreciation certificate at a function organised at Tapadiya Natyamandir on Monday. The certificates are issued by World Records India (WRI) after completion of the conceptual task.

Choubey underlined,“ Aurangabad is shining after Mumbai in the list of polluted cities in Maharashtra. Hence there is a dire need to expand forest cover. There is a need for 33 per cent forest cover in the division including Aurangabad, but the present percentage is just 5-8 per cent. The department and the people should join hands to increase the forest cover. The initiative should be taken so that Aurangabad emerges as a role model for others in the tree plantation.”

The minister said, “Presently there is a fear amongst the DoF officials that they may lose their jobs if the tree plantation programme is not implemented cent per cent in their jurisdictions. Hence implement the drive through creating awareness and movement so that the work of 10 years gets accomplished at the earliest. If this is done then your jobs would be safe and will also get promotions.”

“The name of the city was shot into fame on the world level with the purchase of 150 Mercedes in a day. Now, set the record of tree plantation and make the name of the city shine across the globe,” appealed Choubey.

Boxxxxxxxxx

The union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said, “I am hopeful that the record will get broken in the next year. The city's name shall be made big through conservation of environment.”

ABP organiser Gopal Arya and MLA Haribhau Bagade also spoke on the occasion. WRI’s founder president Paavan Solanki, Anil Bhalerao, Rajendra Pawar, Suresh Sakhala, chief conservator of forest Satyajit Gurjar and others were present on the dais. The industries, organisations and other managements were presented with appreciation certificates for their valuable participation in the recordable tree plantation (August 15). The programme unfolded with the performing of pooja of a tree, while Nilesh Chavan conducted the proceedings.