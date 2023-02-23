Union minister Irani in the city on Feb 27

February 23, 2023

Union minister Irani in the city on Feb 27

Aurangabad: union Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani is coming to the city on February 27. BJP city president Shirish Boralkar said that the 'Selfie with Beneficiaries' initiative of 1 crore beneficiaries in the State will be started in Aurangabad in her presence. Boralkar also said that after attending the morning session of the G20 conference, a gathering of beneficiaries will be held in Tapadia Natya Mandir from 2 pm to 6 pm.

