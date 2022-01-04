Union petroleum minister to inaugurate the Rs 2000 crore gas pipeline

Inauguration of Smart City office also planned - Dr Karad

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

A natural gas pipeline runs from Dahej in Gujarat to Godavari valley (Visakhapatnam). The line will have a junction valve at Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district. From there the pipeline is being laid from Ahmednagar, Waluj to Aurangabad city. Efforts are underway to inaugurate this ambitious project costing Rs 2,000 crore at the hands of union minister for petroleum and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on January 6 or 7, said union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

Bharat Gas Resources Limited is laying the 175 km long gas pipeline that will be available at Aurangabad through a 24 inch steel pipe. Along with this, the way to start 106 CNG fuel pumps will be paved in the near future. It will be possible to supply around 7 lakh household with gas connections. Gas will be available to entrepreneurs in Waluj industrial estate, Shendra-Bidkin DMIC and to households in the city as soon as possible. The work will cost Rs 2,000 crore and will take two years to complete. Natural gas is cheaper and safer than liquefied gas. Under this project a 20 to 125 mm diameter thick pipeline will be laid to supply gas to the houses and gas will be charged according to the meter reading.

Presentation for metro rail

Minister Puri will also inaugurate the smart city office. Members from the Aurangabad First and Credai will give presentations on city development. Minister of state for finance Dr Karad will be giving a presentation on metro rail in the city. Karad hopes that the metro proposal will get approval.