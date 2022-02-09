Union railway minister assures pitlines for both districts

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given relief to both the districts in the wake of rumors that the pitline at Chikalthana in Aurangabad was being taken to Jalna. It has been decided to set up pitlines in both the districts, Vaishnav told a delegation of industrialists in Aurangabad on Wednesday.

Entrepreneurs Ram Bhogle, Mansingh Pawar, Vivek Deshpande and BJP's Vijaya Rahatkar met Vaishnaw in Delhi on Wednesday and discussed various railway issues in Marathwada. Discussions were held on Aurangabad-Nagar railway line, Jalna-Jalgaon railway line, Aurangabad-Chalisgaon route along with the pitline. The survey of Aurangabad-Nagar railway line will be completed keeping in view the industries. The final survey of Jalna-Jalgaon railway line has been approved, informed Vaishnaw.