‘Unique blend of motherhood, capability and leadership seen in a brave soldier’s wife’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After her husband was martyred in the Kargil War, Veerpatni Ujwala Mahadev Nikam carried her barely one-day-old daughter to the cremation ground. The direction she gave to her life thereafter stands as a living example of women’s strength. Choosing not to remarry, she took on the responsibility of raising her daughter, caring for her in-laws, and resolving to fulfill the unfulfilled dreams of her martyred husband. Today, she nurtures the dream of seeing her daughter Vijaya become an officer in the Indian Army. The confluence of motherhood, capability and leadership is clearly visible in her life, stated principal Jogendrasingh Bisen, while speaking on the topic “Remembering Women’s Strength in Indian History.”

The Pralhad Abhyankar Memorial Lecture Series, organised by the Marathwada Yuvak Vikas Mandal, was held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir. Actor Makarand Anaspure was scheduled as the main speaker on the third day but could not attend due to a toothache. Subsequently, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University pro vice-chancellor, principal Jogendrasingh Bisen, delivered the second lecture in the series.

High status of women

Chief engineer of the Public Works Department Atul Chavan and lecture series coordinator Trupti Palodkar were present. Student council leader Namdev Karad delivered the introductory address. Atul Chavan stressed that respect for women’s strength should be expressed through action, not merely words. principal Bisen said that in Indian society, women are not considered equal to men but are accorded an even higher status, reflected in the tradition of revering even a daughter’s feet.

Mother like Jijau

Citing examples of women achievers such as Queen Gautami, Sarandha, and Hadarani, Bisen highlighted the importance of women’s power in history. He also elaborated on the ideal of motherhood through Maa Saheb Jijau and how she shaped Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sharing experiences from visits to the homes of Kargil martyrs, he described the inspiration drawn from Veermatas and Veerpatnis.