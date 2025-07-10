United efforts by stakeholders for boosting tourism is need of the hour

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 26th national convention of Tourist Guides’ Federation of India (TGFI) was held at a grand level on Thursday. The speakers underlined the need for joint efforts by the public representatives, tourism stakeholders and government authorities concerned for the promotion, enhancement and prosperity of the state’s tourism capital in India and abroad.

Expressing concern over shortage of licensed guides, the chief guest and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad assured a meeting in coordination with the union and State’s Minister of Tourism will be conducted to establish guides training institute in the city. Presently, the aspirants had to enrol themselves in Gwalior which is burdensome. If we do not get adequate space from the government, we will prefer to set up the same on varsity campus.

Regional Director (Western Region of India Tourism) Mohammed Farouk said, “ Guides are the voice of the city and play a vital role in the tourism sphere. These cultural ambassadors educate, inspire and prompt the tourists to visit the city repeatedly. However, they would have to evolve themselves in the digital era to cater the demands of new age tourists in the country.”

President of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Ravi Gosain highlighted the guide's role in boosting in-bound tourism. They are the real ambassadors of the region. They are ‘soft diplomats’ for they deal with international clients.

Director Chikalthana Airport Sharad Yewale briefed upon the upgradation of the airport and how it is ready to cater multiple flights with the existing infrastructure. Presently six flights are operated daily, but before Covid-19, 18 flights were operated. However, we are able to operate 50 flights daily. Everybody including guides should play a role to enhance tourism.

Chairman of ATDF’s Civil Aviation Committee Sunit Kothari mentioned tourist guides as real cultural ambassadors as the tourists during his/her stay spends maximum time with them rather than others including hoteliers. For tourist enhancement, the city should be connected with Varanasi and international destinations like Thailand and Bangkok. We are hoping for the induction of 5 aircrafts by October.

TGFI’s national coordinator Dr Ajay Singh underlined the need of roping in private agencies to render quality services and branding the cities. I appeal to the government to grant insurance and medical facilities for the guides as they work in season (6 months) and are without work for six months.

The superintending archaeologist (Archaeological Survey of India, Aurangabad Circle) Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat,

president Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) Jaswant Singh and other dignitaries were present on the dais.

Over 200 delegates from different destinations of the country attended the event. TGFI president Narendra Singh Rathore made a welcome address, member Umesh Jadhav conducted the proceedings and executive vice president Dr Subhash Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks.