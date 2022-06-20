University elections-2022: voters registration date extended

Aurangabad, June 20:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has extended the last date of voters' registration. The voters' registration process for various authorities including the Senate, Management and Academic Councils and Board of Studies, began on June first while its last date was June 20. The last date of submission of hard copy was June 27.

Following the demands of different students and teachers' unions, the university on Monday, evening extended the last of voters registration up to July 5 while hard copy can be submitted with the election unit up to July 12 (5 pm). The registration fee is Rs 20.

Teachers, graduates, department heads, and principals can register as a voter on the university portal. The voters' list prepared for the university election of 2017 will not be taken into consideration for the election of 2022.

Current authorities, bodies term end in Aug

The five-year tenure of authorities and bodies will end in August. The university started the voters’ registration to complete the election process before the current authorities and boards' tenure ends.

Graduate voters can submit hardcopy at the university election cell or the designated collection centres which include Bamu city campus, Bamu Osmanabad sub-centre, Balbhim College-Beed, and JES College-Jalna.

There will be various categories of voters for the election.

The number of category-wise voters registered till today is as follows;

--Senate graduates (20,900)

--College Departments Heads (1498)

--Management Representatives (148)

--College Teachers (2,589)

--University Teachers (142)

--Principals (102).