University is regulating authority:VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A university is not a board of conducting just examination, rather it is an institution that regulates academic quality, making available skilled manpower and required facilities. The university is committed to the interests of students and there will be no compromise for this,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor, of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at the Academic Council meeting held at Mahatma Phule Hall on Tuesday for the newly elected members.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle were also seated on the dais. Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Walmik Sarwade and 36 AC members were present.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole gave information about the changes in universities and colleges discussed in a meeting held by Governor Ramesh Bais and Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil recently. The academic audit of 394 colleges was completed.