Unknown owner of he-buffalo booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The owner of frenzy he-buffalo was booked with Begumpura Police Station on Wednesday night for letting loose his animal and endangering the life of others.

It may be noted students of Model School (near Jubilee Park) were injured after an angry he-buffalo went berserk on Wednesday morning. Razia Sultana Shaikh Ishtiyaque (45, Kotwalpura) on behalf of the schools lodged a complaint with Begumpura Police Station. The students were injured as the animal owner did not take its proper care.

The unknown owner of the animal was booked with the police under the different sections of 291, 125 (A), and (B) of BNS for negligent conduct with respect to animals and actions that endanger the life or personal safety of others. This was the first case registered with Begumpura Police Station of the New Year.