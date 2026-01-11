Unlocking education opportunities for every student

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rising education costs have made scholarships vital for students in India and abroad.

As Lokmat Times continues to serve students with scholarship updates, programs now offer tuition waivers, stipends, accommodation, and travel support for undergraduates, postgraduates, and researchers. Special initiatives support students with disabilities, while international scholarships provide financial aid along with global exposure. Experts say these schemes help reduce dropouts and enable students to pursue careers without financial barriers. Students are encouraged to check eligibility and deadlines to make the most of these opportunities.

------------------------------

State & National Scholarships 2025–26

Shri Tulsi Tanti Scholarship Program

Eligibility: Female Class 9 students, family income ≤₹6 lakh; studying in Maharashtra, MP, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Daman, Puducherry; children of Buddy4Study employees not eligible.

Benefit: Rs 6,000/year.

Deadline: 14 January 2026

---------------

Teach For India Fellowship 2026

Eligibility: Indian/OCI graduates (by June/July 2026), first-time applicants for 2026 cohort.

Benefit: Rs 25,344/month stipend, housing Rs 6,000–12,600, work reimbursements, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh, counselling, leave/holidays, career fair; housing allowance after relocation.

Deadline: 08 February 2026

------------------------------

International Scholarships & Internships

Taiwan International Internship Program (TIIP) 2026

Eligibility: Final-year UG, Master’s students, or degree holders; not for Ph.D. students, previous TIIP participants, or Academia Sinica staff.

Benefit: Monthly stipend NTD 30,000 (~₹85,830) other benefits.

Deadline: 15 January 2026

----------

Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship 2026

Eligibility: Nominated by sending partner authorities (including India) for full-time or exchange programmes.

Benefit: HUF 43,700/month stipend, full tuition, accommodation (or HUF 40,000/month), medical insurance up to HUF 65,000.

Deadline: 15 January 2026

-----------

Brunei Darussalam Scholarship 2026–27

Eligibility: Age ≤25 (UG/Diploma) or ≤35 (PG); English proficiency via GCE O-Level, IGCSE C, TOEFL 550, or IELTS 6.0.

Benefit: Full tuition waiver, return airfare, BND 500/month allowance BND 150 meals, BND 600/year books, accommodation, baggage allowance, insurance.

Deadline: 15 February 2026

----------------------------------------------

Disability Scholarships & Fellowships

National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities (NFPwD) 2026

Eligibility: Persons with ≥40% disability, pursuing full-time M.Phil/Ph.D.; family income ≤Rs 6 lakh.

Benefit: Rs 37,000/month Rs 10,000/year (JRF, 2 yrs); Rs 42,000/month Rs 20,500/year (SRF, remaining); HRA as applicable.

Deadline: 10 January 2026

-----------------

Aadhar Kaushal Scholarship 2025–26

Eligibility: Students with physical disabilities, ≥60% marks, family income ≤Rs 3 lakh, across India; preference to Tier 2 & 3 cities.

Benefit: Rs 10,000–Rs 50,000 based on college fees.

Deadline: 13 January 2026