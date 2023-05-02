Unrest in activists over Pawar’s announcement decision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sensation prevailed in the political circle after NCP chief Sharad Pawar suddenly announced his decision on Tuesday to step down as party chief. There is unrest among NCP activists of the district.

Manoj Ghodke, district executive president of NCP said that they want Sharad Pawar as their leader and his announcement of stepping down is sensational. He said that they need his guidance.

Former executive president of NCP youth wing Amol Dandge said that his care and concern for women, Dalits, VJNT, labours and farmers is always inspiring.

He said that Pawar handled the delicate issue of renaming Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univerity very well.

District president of NCP (Women’s Wing) Chhaya Jangle said that they need the leadership of Pawar. “Sharad Pawar is the real identity of NCP. Workers like me work in the party seeing towards his paternal leadership. He should not retire,” she added.

Vishal Shelke, NCP district unit vice president said that NCP was firmly established because of Pawar’s continuous efforts. “He (Pawar) is a family head. Workers like me are in pain due to his decision. He still fights at 82 years of age like a youth and this makes us feel proud and strengthens our morale. I resign from the post if does not take back his decision,” he asserted.