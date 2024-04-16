Unseasonal rain damages crops spread on 5,256 hectares of land in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crops spread on 5,256 hectares of land in different parts of Marathwada were damaged due to unseasonal rains during the last seven days.

A total of 10 persons were killed due to lightning while as many others were injured.

Chief Secretary of the State Nitin Kareer gave instructions to the administration through video conferencing on Monday to review the damage caused due to unseasonal rain in the division and prepare a report.

Nearly 152 cattle were killed while 11 sheds of cattle and 474 houses were damaged and collapsed because of hailstorms and rain.

Among the dead, two are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar followed by Parbhani (02), Hingoli (01), Beed (03) and Latur (02). Beed is the worst affected district due to unseasonal rains.

As per the preliminary reports, the crops of 9,127 farmers spread on 5,256 hectares of land in 481 villages were damaged. It included horticultural land and orchards. The unseasonal rains lashed the region between April 9 and 15, last year too.

Number of farmers affected in villages?

The region recorded 20.7 mm rainfall during the last seven days. Crops of 9,127 farmers in 481 villages were damaged due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms. The district-wise number of affected farmers and villages are as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (440 farmers, 12 villages), Jalna (1738------133 villages), Parbhani (906-----39), Hingoli (603------13 villages), Nanded (1076----37), Beed (3,657—--135), Latur (504------ 80) and Dharashiv (303----- 32).

District wise-losses

The district-wise affected crops spread on thousands of acres are as follows;

District name------------------hectares of land

Chh Sambhajinagar----------237 hectares

Jalna----------------------------990

Parbhani----------------------539

Hingoli------------------------330

Nanded-----------------------820

Beed--------------------------1,693

Latur-------------------------324

Dharashiv-------------------321

Total---------------------5,256 Hectares

Demand for financial aid to farmers

Shiv Sena leader and opposition in Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve said that the crops of farmers were damaged and cattle were killed in Marathwada because of unseasonal rains and hailstorms. He demanded that the State Government should provide financial aid to the farmers immediately, however, it seems that the ministers are busy in canvassing. Talking to newsmen today, he said water should be supplied to towns and areas facing scarcity through tanker.