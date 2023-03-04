Unseasonal rain in M’wada from March 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is a possibility of unseasonal rains in the State along with Marathwada between March 5 to 8. According to the meteorological department, parts of Marathwada including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Parbhani district will receive rainfall accompanied with strong winds. The unseasonal rains might damage the wheat crop that is about to be harvested. As per the prediction, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna will receive moderate to heavy rainfall between March 5 and 6 with strong winds.

Moderate rainfall has been predicted in Parbhani on March 7, while Beed district might get light rain with thundershowers from March 5 to 8. At present, wheat harvesting is going on in many districts in Marathwada. But the prediction of unseasonal rainfall has increased the anxiety in farmers. Hence many farmers are rushing to harvest the wheat crop.