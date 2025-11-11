Unveiling of Vasantrao Naik’s statue on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A grand full-sized statue of former chief minister and pioneer of the Green Revolution, Vasantrao Naik, installed in front of the Cidco bus stand, will be unveiled by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, November 16, at 11 am.

On Tuesday, minister Atul Save, member of parliament Dr. Bhagwat Karad, mla Sanjay Kenekar, and BJP spokesperson Pramod Rathod met chief minister Fadnavis and requested him to inaugurate the statue. The chief minister agreed and confirmed the date of November 16 for the event.

Rathod stated that this is the only full-sized statue of Vasantrao Naik in the entire state, and its unveiling in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a matter of great pride for the Banjara community. Naik’s contribution to Maharashtra is well known and modern Maharashtra took shape during his tenure. The statue has been erected to honor and commemorate his immense service to the state.

Present in the delegation that met the chief minister included Rajendra Rathod, Ramesh Pawar, P.M. Pawar, and Vinod Jadhav.

Photo Caption:

A conceptual image of the full-sized statue of Vasantrao Naik installed by the Municipal Corporation in front of the Cidco bus stand.