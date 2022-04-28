Upanayan Sanskar on 41 batus

Aurangabad, April 28:

The Aurangabad Zilla Kanva Brahman Samaj has organised Upanayan Sanskar programme on May 6 and 20 in the city. In all, 41 Batus and 7 purohits from all sects of the Brahmin community will participate in the programme. The programme will be held in two phases at Simant Mangal Karyalay, Aurangpura. Food will be donated to 2000 people. Samaj president CA Laxmikant Jaipurkar, Surendra Anandgaonkar, secretary Purushottam Bhale have appealed the community members to participate in the programme.