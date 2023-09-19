Upkeep of Jayakwadi Dam under DRIP to begin soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If all goes well, the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) will soon be undertaking repair and maintenance , of Jayakwadi Dam by spending Rs 85 crore. The Central Government had sanctioned the funds under Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Programme (DRIP) two years ago. The works are expected to start in a fortnight.

It may be noted that the custodian of the dam has not undertaken special efforts to repair and maintain the dam till to date.

It may be noted that the funding is made through World Bank Projects for the upkeep of the dams which are above 40 years old. The CADA office pursued the proposal and got approval from the higher office to implement the tender process.

Later on, CADA office invited two separate tenders of valuing Rs 67 crore and Rs 17 crore. The process has been completed and soon the office will be issuing work orders to the contractors. The project works include repairing of boundary walls, strengthening of roads, repairing of guest house, electrical works, etc.

CADA superintending engineer S K Sabinwar confirmed that the fund was sanctioned to it under DRIP for repairing of the dam. “ We invited two separate tenders of valuing Rs 68 crore and Rs 17 crore and also fixed the contractors. After completion of technicalities, the works will be started in 15 days,” he said.