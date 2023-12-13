Upset teachers, researchers & students unions to protest againt Ajit Pawar's statement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of different teachers' unions, Ph D researchers and scholarship and fellowship beneficiaries are upset over the statement of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Ph D.

It may be noted that there is a demand to increase the amount of different research fellowships in the State. MLAs raised the issue of a hike in fellowship amount in the ongoing winter session of the Assembly in Nagpur on Wednesday. Replying to this, Ajit Pawar asked what would be done with the Ph Ds. As soon as the news spread, teachers, Ph D researchers and fellowship holders expressed their anger over the irresponsibile state of Ajit Pawar.

Members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation (Bamucto) will sport black badges as a protest near the university gate from 4 pm to 5 pm on December 14.

Bamucto president Bappa Mhaske, secretary Dr Maruti Tegumpure, Dr Vikram Khilare, Dr Sanjay Kamble and others will participate in th agtation.

Ph D researchers, students and teachers unions held a meeting at Y-corner of Bamu on Wednesday to protest the statement of Ajit Pawar. They said that the Univeristy Grants Commission has fixed Ph D as an eligibility for the teachers' job and not the candidates. In the meeting, \it was decided to demonstrate at 11 am on December 14 to condemn the statement.