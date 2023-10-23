Upstream dams to release surplus water in Jayakwadi Dam after Oct 25!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Jayakwadi Dam, the project which quenches the thirst of all people from Marathwada, has 46 percent live storage of water this year. Under equal distribution of water, the release of surplus water from the upstream dams in Nathsagar, will be done on priority, soon. Meanwhile, the Department of Water Resources (DoWR) has not finalised how much quantity of water has to be released in Jayakwadi Dam. The decision is expected to be taken after October 25, according to highly placed sources.

The Jayakwadi Dam quenches the thirst of residents staying in villages of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Ahmednagar districts. Besides, 3 lakh hectares of land from Marathwada had come under irrigation, due to the dam. However, due to insufficient rainfall, the water storage in the dam is not satisfactory as was expected.

Earlier, the farmers had staged an agitation, demanding to release water from the dam for Kharif crops. Today there are 46 percent of live storage of water in the dam. Under equal distribution of water, if the surplus water is above 90 per cent in the upstream dams, then 65 per cent of the excess quantity has to be released in Jayakwadi Dam.

If the water is less than 90 percent then the executive directorate of Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) has to take decision on releasing of water from the upstream dams. The decision is expected to be taken before October 31.

It may be noted that the Marathwada Pani Haq Parishad, during last week, had observed a daylong strike before the divisional commisionerate to release water in the dam immediately. The agitation was participated by retired officials of DoWR, office-bearers of all political parties, representatives of various social and traders organisations. It was hoped that the water would be released soon. However, the officials of DoWR have not yet reached on the decision of how much water has to be released.

The sources added, “ We are hopeful that probably the decision on water is expected to be taken by October 25 or 26."