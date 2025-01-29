Urban Naxalism; a major challenge in future: Ashish Shelar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Creating conflicts between castes and religions for political self-interest over nationalism is nothing but urban Naxalism, and curbing it will be a major challenge in the future, said Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday.

He was speaking on the topic "The Political Journey of Nationalist Ideology" at the closing ceremony of the Late Pralhad Abhyankar Lecture Series, organised by the Marathwada Yuva Vikas Mandal at Tapadiya Natyamandir. Businessmen Rahul Pagariya and Arvind Kendre were also present on the stage.

The minister said, “ The urban Naxalism has begun. He alleged that vote-bank politics is being used to create conflicts between different castes. Various media platforms are being used to raise questions against the system to further this agenda. Urban Naxalism is fueling debates such as the distinction between Hindutva and Hindus.”

He also criticised leaders who call themselves ‘Janta Raja’ but engage in discussions about the Tilak-Phule turban. A controversy is being created questioning how Swami Ramdas could be the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

The greatest threat of urban Naxalism is the division between castes. The caste rights should be granted, but through the system. The Congress abandoned Gandhian principles and pursued power only to keep a family in power. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the RSS, and its work is based on nationalist ideology, said the minister.

The city president Shirish Boralkar, Anil Makariye, Dayaram Basaiyye, industrialist Vivek Deshpande, Lata Dalal, Madhuri Advant, and others were present on the occasion.

Criticism of Thackeray Group and MNS

Targeting the Thackeray faction and MNS, minister Shelar criticised their reactionary politics. He remarked, "As soon as one leader says something, they immediately react. Look at their speeches—there is no trace of nationalist ideology anywhere."