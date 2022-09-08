U.S Govt invites MP Imtiaz Jaleel

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 8: The United States State Department has invited the MP (Aurangabad), Imtiaz Jaleel, on a 10 days long study tour to the U.S from September 10.

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) is inviting a delegation of selected MPs from India. During the tour, the MPs will be visiting Washington DC and Silicon Valley. The tour programme is focused on strengthening good governance and combatting disinformation through the use of innovative technology.

The delegates from India will also get an opportunity to meet their U.S. legislative counterparts, in addition to members of the U.S. government at the national and sub-national levels, and various organizations, to discuss good practices for detecting, analyzing, and combating disinformation.

NDI, in cooperation with the International Republican Institute (IRI), has organized annual programs since 2005 on behalf of the Institute for Representative Government (IRG, a non-profit organisation) which are made possible through funding from the U.S. State Department Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). IRG aims to strengthen democratic principles in select countries by engaging legislative peers, from both bipartisan groups of U.S. officials and multi-party delegations of foreign legislators, to learn from one another and contribute to the development of strong and transparent legislative branches, stated the release.