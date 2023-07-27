Use of e-resources should be increased: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Libraries are resources of knowledge. However, online literature and e-resources have been made available recently in large numbers. The usage of e-resources should be increased,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day international conference on Transforming Libraries-2023 being held in honour of Dr Dharmgaraj Veer, director of the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC), at the university auditorium on Thursday.

Prof Ramesh Babu (Madras University), Dr Ramesh Jange) and Dr Sakahram Sakhle were present while Dr Kiran Kaur Gurmit Singh (University of Malsiya) delivered the keynote address. Dr Dharamraj Veer and former head of the Library and Information Sciences Department Dr Ashwin Vaishnav were also present.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the digitisation of 30 lakh pages of rare books and Ph D dissertation was done. He said that a computer and Internet laboratory was developed for students.

“The university is on 7th place across the country for maintaining Shodhganga thesis data basis. Students should use all the knowledge resources while making their career,” he said.

Dr Dharamaraj Veer said that 1000 research articles would be published in the form of a book. Hundreds of librarians, teachers and students arrived from India and abroad to attend the conference. A total of 1356 research papers are being read in the six sessions of the two-day conference.

Also, 140 research papers are being presented. Dr Mohan Kharde, Dr N B Dahibate, Dr Vaishali Khaparde, Dr Jagdish Kulkarni and others chaired the sessions. Former VC Dr Sudhir Gavhane will be the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony to be held on July 28.