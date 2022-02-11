USF A’bad hosts 13th induction programme

Aurangabad, Feb 11: The 13th virtual induction ceremony of Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF), the organisation which works for educating underprivileged girls, was held recently. The programme conducted by Sushma Shah began with Ganesh Vandana sung by Alumna Bhakti Mitkari. Convener Anuradha Dhoot presented the annual report.

Founder Dr Kiran Modi spoke about Udayan care and explained why it was necessary to educate girls. The importance of the girls standing on their own feet and later giving back to society was very beautifully explained by Dr Modi. Nandkishore Kagliwal emphasized that the Shalinis were very fortunate to have the guidance and support of their mentors and of the team USF Aurangabad.

Shalini Mangla Modhekar shared her experience. Ninety Shalinis were inducted and took the pledge. A total of 300 Shalinis witnessed the ceremony on YouTube.

Faheem of Udayan Care Delhi motivated Shalinis. Alumna Mayuri Patil proposed a vote of thanks.