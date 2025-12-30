USF city chapter conducts 2-day residential camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter organised a two-day residential camp for 60 Shalinis at Nath Valley School, recently. The camp focused on the holistic development of the participants through five enriching sessions.

The first day included a mental wellness workshop by Jayshree Agarwal, a creative workshop, and an energetic Zumba session. On the second day, Amit Navandar conducted a meditation session, followed by an inspiring motivational talk by Maithilee Tambolkar. Various fun activities and games added joy to the camp.

NVS director Ranjeet Dass provided accommodation, food arrangements, and session hall facilities, which ensured the smooth and successful conduct of the camp.