Ustad Dr Gulam Rasool music festival on Feb 12

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

The 'Ustad Dr Gulam Rasool Sangeet Mahotsav-2022' has been organized by Yogiraj Sangeet Akademi run by Shri Shankar Kundalini Awakening and Research, Aurangabad has been organized on February 12 at Tapadia Natya Mandir from 3 pm onwards. The entry to the festival is free for all.

This is the 12th year of the Mahotsav. This year the flute playing of Pandit Ajay Prasanna from Delhi, tabla playing by Pandit Anshul Pratap Singh, classical singing by Pandit Dr Parag Chaudhary from Aurangabad, classical singing by Meenakshi Parag Chaudhary and classical singing by Anuradha Kulkarni Joshi will be held. Professor Dilip Dodke, Vinayak Pandey, Gajanan Keche, Shravani Mudhalwadkar will accompany the performers on harmonium, while Shankar Vidhate on violin and Mahesh Solanke and Sudhanshu Parlikar on tabla.

The event will be presided over by society president Dr Shriram Chaudhary and Dinkar Deshpande. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, adv Dr Kalpalta Patil Bharaswadkar, adv Shri Sudhir Patil, adv Dhananjay Kulkarni, Vasudha Purohit will be the chief guest. The Jeevan Gaurav Kala Gaurav award will be awarded to Sneha Prabha Welankar by Sitaramayya Foundation. The festival will be held in compliance with covid regulations. The organisers have appealed to citizens to attend the festival.