Utkarsh Panel dominates again in Senate elections

Aurangabad : The candidates of Utkarsh Panel emereged winners in three Senate collegeiums elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

There are 18 seats in Management Representatives, University Teachers and Principals collegiums of Sante. Out of which, candidates of Utkarsh Panel won elections on 15 seats, proving its domination again under the guidance of MLC Satish Chavan.

The panel members all the five seats in the Principals collegium. Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presented the certificate to the winners. Panel convener Dr Shivaji Madan said that the counting for Senate college teachers and Academic Council is underway.