V R Scholarden School hosts annual function

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 13th Annual Day celebration of V R Scholarden school was held recently. Guest of honour Harish Kulkarni, chief guest Bipin Rathod, School director Adv Abhay Rathod, chairperson of Vasantrao Naik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal Madhuri Rathod, executive body member Kuljeet Pawar, and principal Sudha Ghodke lighted the traditional lamp. Priyanka Sabnis introduced the guests. Rejita Padmanathan presented the school report. The theme for the cultural programme was ‘Unity in diversity.’ Students showcased the cultures and festivals of the India. Students who excelled in academics, sports and co-curricular activities were honoured with trophies and medals. Students Hemant Polkam and Arya Mali anchored the event. Administrator Ravindra Waghmare proposed a vote of thanks.