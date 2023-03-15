Vaccination exceed than target in city

4.74L children, 28K pregnant woman vaccinated in 10 months

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

It is always said that prevention is better than cure. Hence, vaccination or immunization plays a pivotal role in the prevention of highly infectious diseases. National Vaccination Day is celebrated in the country to salute the front-line health workers and doctors working to gain immunity from various diseases among children and pregnant women.

Vaccination of children in various age groups and pregnant women is implemented rigorously in the city. Around 4.74 lakh children between the age group of 0 to 16 years were given BCG, Polio, Rota, IPV, PCV, Penta, MR, DPT, TD, and VIT-A vaccines in the municipal corporation jurisdiction from April, 2022 to January, 2023. Similarly, 28,164 pregnant women were vaccinated.

CSMC implementing vaccination drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) health department has exceeded the given target of vaccination in the city in the past 10 months. Under the guidance of medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, the vaccination program is being implemented rigorously. Vaccination is done in 40 CSMC centres, Cantonment Hospital, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Private Hospitals.

Gets immunity from diseases

Various types of vaccines are given to children between the age group of 0 - 16 years. Under the national vaccination programmes vaccines are given to children for the prevention of the diseases like Tuberculosis, Polio, Diarrhea, Pneumonia, Meningitis, Dysteria, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, and Hib. DPT (Diptheria, Pertussis, Tetanus), H-Influenza, Measles, and Rubella.

Need to discard misconceptions

CSMC health department is taking efforts to implement the vaccination drive in the city. Vaccinations are conducted in 40 CSMCs vaccinations on every Wednesday. Similarly, 467 field sessions are conducted every month, where the people are informed about the importance of vaccination. Still, there are many misconceptions about vaccination among some people, these people are then counseled and made aware.

Dr Smita Nalgirkar, CSMC immunization officer and medical officer