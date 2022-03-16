Vaccines are needed to protect against the fourth wave

Aurangabad, March 16:

A fourth wave of corona is expected and vaccination is very important, said municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey appealing the citizens to carry out the vaccination campaign responsibly to keep them and their families safe.

Pandey inaugurated the vaccination campaign for boys and girls in the age group of 12 to 14 at the Priyadarshani Vidyalay on Wednesday. He further said that the students of Priyadarshani Vidyalay have been vaccinated and vaccinations will be given in various schools through camps. Participation of citizens is important in the vaccination campaign. Deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, Dr Santosh Tengle, health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha and education officer Ramnath Thore were present.

Inauguration of science lab

Pandey inaugurated a mini science lab, computer lab and library at Priyadarshani Vidyalay built in collaboration with a private company. Uma Rao, Prakash Tayde, Ved Jahagirdar, Omkar Kulkarni, Vaishali Mhaske and Surekha Mahajan were present.