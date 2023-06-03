Vaishali Devda new president of Magic Vira

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vaishali Devda has been elected as the president, while Rupali Chordiya has been elected as the secretary of the Mahavir International Magic Vira, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch in the elections held recently.

The association has been working in the social service sector for the past 47 years and has over 70 members. The remaining office bearers are Vandan Sancheti (treasurer), Darshu Pulfagar, Lina Jain, Rita Purwar, Chetana Surana, Shilpa Kotecha (executive members). Magic vira founder president Sangeeta Oswal and the Jain community congratulated the new executive committee. Regional secretary Rajkumar Jain, divisional president Anil Jain, secretary Sandeep Kathed, Vikas Patni and others were present.