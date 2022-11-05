Valid nomination papers list to be out today

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday completed scrutiny of nomination papers for the Senate-Graduate elections.

A total of 126 nomination papers were filed for the 10 seats. Election Returning Officers and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the list of valid and invalid nomination papers would be displayed on November 6.

Chairman of election advisory committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, committee members Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Bharti Gavli, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Pravin Yannawar, deputy registrars Dilip Bharad, Dr Ganesh Manza, Dr Vishnu Karhale, Sanjay Kawde, Dr Pratap Kalawant and Vijay More, candidates and their representatives were present during the scrutiny of nomination papers held at Mahatma Phule Hall between 12 noon and 3 pm today.

The elections for the various authorities and bodies are being in different phases.

In the first phase, the election for the 10 seats of Senate-Graduate will be conducted on November 26. Of them, 50 per cent seats are for reserved category.

The number of nomination papers filed category-wise is as follows; general group (64), Women (eight), Scheduled Caste (11), Scheduled Tribe (seven), OBC (11) and VJNT (25). Desk officer from Election Department Arjun Khandre, Sanjay Lamb and Dr Shrikant Mane working for the election process.