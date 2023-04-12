Valmikrao Dalvi College found guilty in probe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:The probe panel formed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) found Valmikrao Dalvi College, Shendra, guilty of committing irregularities in the undergraduate examination.

It may be noted that examinations of various undergraduate courses are being conducted within its jurisdiction since the last week of March.

The administration received different complaints, including mass copying, at Valmikrao Davli College of Arts, Commerce and Science. Taking serious note of the complaint, Bamu cancelled the examination centre. The students of B Sc-Computer Science, Forensic Science, Information Technology, B Sc-general and BBA who were taking the examination at this centre were shifted to another centre at the College of Management Science and IT.

Later, an enquiry committee led by the dean of Science and Technology Dr Bhalchandra Waykar was formed. Dr Ram Chavan and Dr B N Dole were its members. The panel visited the college on April 5.

During the visit, the committee examined closed-circuit TV footage from two days and collected information from the college, students, parents, teachers, principal, xerox centre owner and others.

It submitted the probe report on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole accepted the report and issued orders for examination and academic departments to take action immediately on the basis of the conclusions and recommendations of the panel. The college was allowed to file its side on April 15.

The panel found that some outsiders are also involved in the incident. It also recommended lodging a complaint with the police concern and detailed enquiry should be done through the police.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gavali said that the examination department started taking action as per the recommendations in the panel report.

Some of the conclusions of the report are as follows; no examination should be held at the centre until further orders, the college lacks the required infrastructure and facilities for the colleges, the result of students who appeared at the centre should be withheld until their answer books are evaluated through independent teachers separately.